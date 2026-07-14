Engagement Bait Or Scam? Indian Techie Claims Rs 2 Crore Job Offer From Pakistan Company

A 21-year-old Indian student has gone viral after sharing screenshots of a WhatsApp message from a recruiter claiming to represent a Karachi-based company. The recruiter reportedly offered him an onsite role with visa sponsorship and a base salary of between $180,000 and $220,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore and Rs 2.1 crore) per year.

The student named Aditya posted the screenshots on X, showing the recruiter initiating contact through WhatsApp after allegedly finding his profile. According to the messages, the company was headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan, while most of its team worked in the UK time zone. The recruiter also mentioned that the position included visa sponsorship.

"Just received an onsite offer from a Karachi-based company. $180-220k base, visa-sponsored, and the team operates in the UK time zone. Should I go for it?" he wrote in X along with screenshots of the job offer.

See the tweet here:

The screenshots quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing disbelief over both the unusually high salary and the job's location. The post sparked a mix of curiosity, humour and scepticism, with several users joking about relocating to Pakistan and sharing memes about the unexpected offer.

Others questioned the legitimacy of the proposal, suggesting it resembled a common recruitment scam. Many pointed out that unsolicited job offers promising exceptionally high salaries, visa sponsorship and overseas relocation are often used to lure unsuspecting job seekers.

While the screenshots have attracted widespread attention, the authenticity of the company, the recruiter and the job offer has not been independently verified.

Several users also speculated that the viral post itself may have been intended to generate engagement online. Notably, engagement farming is when someone posts content specifically designed to get likes, comments, shares, and replies, not because the post is genuinely true or useful, but just to boost engagement numbers.