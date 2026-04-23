After Losing Son, Physically Healthy Woman Heads To Switzerland To End Life

Wendy Duffy, a mother from the United Kingdom with no terminal illness, has made a controversial decision to end her life via assisted dying following the death of her only son, according to The Times. The 56-year-old is heading to Switzerland and has paid 10,000 pounds ($13,500) to end her life at Pegasos, a Swiss assisted dying non-profit organisation.

Duffy is physically healthy, and the decision isn't about escaping a disease, but rather choosing the timing of her own death before the decline of old age sets in. She even argued that she has lived a full life and wishes to depart with dignity.

"I've had a wonderful life, but I'm ready," Duffy said in recent interviews. "I don't want to wait for the struggle. I want to go while I'm still me."

"I won't change my mind. I know it's hard for you, sweetheart. It will be hard for everyone. But I want to die, and that's what I'm going to do. And I'll have a smile on my face when I do, so please be happy for me," she said as quoted by the Express.

"My life; my choice. I can't wait."

She even attempted to take her own life and was almost left in a vegetative state after that. Reflecting on the horrible thought, she said she doesn't want to do that again as it "would leave anyone finding me dealing with that for the rest of their lives". "I don't want to put anyone through that."

Also read | AI Analysis Decoded World's Oldest Love Letter After 540 Years

How did Duffy's son die?

Duffy's son, Marcus, died at the age of 23 when he was eating a sandwich and had fallen asleep on the sofa. It was later found that he had choked on a cherry tomato that became lodged in his windpipe while he was sleeping. "They think he must have fallen asleep when he still had food in his mouth. That's the only comfort, that there was no struggle," she said

Marcus was on life support for a few days, but it was switched off, and his organs were reportedly donated for transplant, including to a four-year-old child. "Afterwards, I got a letter from the man who got his heart. He said that thanks to Marcus, he was able to play with his kids again," she said as quoted. "That was a comfort, but it also ripped at me."

Ever since, she has been struggling with the grief and has not been able to come to terms with her son's death, despite years of therapy and antidepressants.

Duffy is travelling abroad because the United Kingdom currently classifies assisted suicide as a criminal offence. In Switzerland, the patient must legally be the one to administer the lethal dose, usually via a switch or a drink, to ensure it remains "assisted suicide" rather than euthanasia.

She said that her siblings have been alerted by Pegasos of her intentions. "Pegasos have been in touch with them. I will call them when I get to Switzerland. It will be a hard call where I'll say goodbye and thank them," she added. "But they will get it. They know. Honestly, 100 per cent, they know that I'm not happy, that I don't want to be here."

She has also picked a final song to listen to as she dies. "You can choose whatever song you want. I'm going to go out to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars singing Die With A Smile," she said as quoted.