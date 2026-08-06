Ex-Syndicate Bank Chief Reveals Salary Mentioned In His 1977 Tata Offer Letter

A viral post by a former business leader recently offered a nostalgic glimpse into what India's corporate world was like in the 70s. Ajay Nanavati, former chairman of Syndicate Bank, shared a job offer letter from the Tata Group, revealing a starting salary of just Rs 960 per month, equivalent to roughly $10 today.

In a LinkedIn post, he stated that after completing a degree in chemical engineering in the United States, he returned to India with high expectations. However, the starting salary surprised his father, who was serving as the Managing Director of a multinational company at the time.

But despite holding higher-paying offers from other firms, Nanavati chose to accept the Tata offer due to the prestige of working inside Bombay House, the iconic headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai.

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"My sense of self-worth landed hard. I'd thought I was cats whiskers and companies would be falling all over themselves to hire me! he wrote. "I had a couple of better-paying options on the table. But the lure of working at Tata, inside Bombay House, mattered more than the gap in salary."

"I started the job on 7/7/77 - not sure if there's some divine connection!!"

"Looking back, it's probably the smartest career decision I've made."

See the post here:

Advice for young professionals

In his post, Nanavati urged modern job seekers to rethink their priorities during appraisal seasons and job hunts.

He noted that today's young professionals often prioritise high-paying sectors like investment banking, private equity, or management consulting based primarily on initial compensation.

"Build deep domain expertise. Work with outstanding leaders. Choose environments that stretch you. Develop judgment, credibility, and a reputation for excellence," he said. "That's a hard sell against headline salaries and instant offers. I still think it holds up."

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Social media reactions

The post, which gained significant traction, resonated with many users on the platform. "Great advice, Ajay Nanavati. I'd say that even for experienced professionals, it is key to not optimise earnings, but prioritise curiosity/learning, culture/values, passion and purpose. If work doesn't feel like work, that's the best thing to happen. Health and wealth compound," one user wrote.

"The typical starting salary for my graduating batch of B. Tech Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay in 1985 was INR 1500. I'm not so sure if INR 960 was all that low 8 years before that in 1977!" said another.

"Ajay Nanavati, thanks for sharing, sir. My 1st job coincidentally with the same TATA CONSULTING ENGINEERS, 12 years later than you at 2300/- INR per month. (Inflation adjusted from 1977 to 89)," a third user added.