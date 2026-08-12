Mumbai Biker, 24, Dies After Trailer Rams Her. Was On Group Ride With 22 Women

A young woman from Mumbai has died after her motorcycle was hit by a trailer in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, in an accident that took place near Marka Tola village on NH 30.

The victim, Riddhi Thakkar, 24, was a resident of Kandivali West in Mumbai. She was riding as part of a group of 23 women travelling from Mumbai towards Bastar when the collision occurred. A trailer coming from the opposite direction struck her bike, leaving her seriously injured.

Following the crash, an emergency call was made to 112 for assistance. Thakkar was first taken to a health centre in Charama for treatment. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Dhamtari, where doctors examined her and confirmed that she had died from her injuries.

Thakkar's body has been moved to Dhamtari district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Once formalities are complete, it will be handed over to her family.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and are questioning the other women who were part of the bike group.

On learning of the accident, the Mayor of Dhamtari Municipal Corporation reached the spot and informed Thakkar's family about what had happened. He said the family would be given all possible assistance in the aftermath of the accident.

(With inputs from Poonam Shukla)