Motorcycle Left Hanging From Traffic Light After Crash In Canada, Rider Injured

A serious road accident near the Surrey-Delta border in British Columbia led to a dramatic and unusual scene on Saturday afternoon, when a motorcycle was left hanging from a traffic light above a busy intersection. The crash also left one rider seriously injured and caused major disruption in the area, reported CBC News.

Police said officers were called just before 3 pm PT to the 7100-block of Scott Road at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street after a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Delta Police Department confirmed that the motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

Motorcycle Found Hanging Above Road

Photos and videos shared online showed the motorcycle suspended above the intersection, tangled around an overhead traffic signal pole after the crash. The unusual sight quickly drew attention from people in the area, with many stopping to watch and record the scene as emergency crews worked to manage the situation and prepare to bring the motorcycle down.

Witnesses said they were shocked by what they saw at the intersection. Surrey resident William Chan said he came across the crash while heading to a nearby donut shop and initially noticed a damaged car in the middle of the road. He then looked around and saw the motorcycle above him.

Police said Scott Road was closed between 70th Avenue and 72nd Avenue while crews worked to remove the vehicles and clear debris from the roadway following the crash.