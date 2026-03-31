Biker Charred To Death In Karnataka After Collision With Bus Sparks Fire

A motorcycle rider died on Monday after a head-on collision with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus sparked a massive fire near the Kannolli toll gate in Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the motorcycle caught fire instantly, and the rider was burnt to death. The flames spread to the bus, forcing the driver, conductor, and passengers to flee the vehicle as soon as the fire broke out.

The identity of the rider has not yet been confirmed.

Everyone on board the bus managed to escape safely. Fire and emergency services personnel arrived at the spot to put out the flames, and police have since launched an investigation.

In a separate incident, two sisters on their way to sit their Class 10 board exams fell out of a moving KSRTC bus after its door suddenly opened mid-journey in Dakshina Kannada district. The accident occurred near Reshme Road in Kaliya village, Beltangady taluk.

The siblings had boarded the bus at Gerukatte while travelling from Puttur towards Dharmasthala. As the vehicle approached a curve, the door allegedly swung open unexpectedly, causing both girls to lose their balance and be thrown onto the road.