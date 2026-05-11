Watch: Canada Road Accident Gets Suzuki GSXR Hung OnTraffic Signal In A Strange Manner

A dramatic road accident in British Columbia, Canada, has gone viral after a Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was seen hanging from an overhead traffic signal following a collision at an intersection. According to a report by CBC News, the crash occurred near the Surrey-Delta border. The accident has garnered widespread attention, all thanks to the unusual aftermath, wherein the motorcycle first went airborne and got stuck on the traffic light.

As per CBC, police have confirmed that the motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries, but not life-threatening. The rider was taken to the hospital, soon after the accident, and received treatment. Fortunately, the driver of the car involved in the accident walked out of the incident uninjured.

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The video of the incident and pictures of the stuck motorcycle have gone viral on the internet. Resultantly, it has brought a huge crowd of onlookers, while the intersection was closed by emergency workers to securely bring the motorcycle down.

Police had to temporarily close Scott Road between 70th Avenue and 72nd Avenue to clear debris and remove both vehicles. However, authorities have not released further details on the cause of the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Talking of the Suzuki GSXR, it is the flagship supersport of the Japanese brand, and is currently on sale in its 4th generation avatar. It comes equipped with a 999.8cc, inline-4 engine. The motor produces a peak power ouptut of 203 Hp and 117 Nm of max torque. The motorcycle comes loaded with a bag full of electronic aids to keep the rider safe. However, earlier models were just devoid of any safety net, except for the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS). The motorcycle was on sale in India for a brief period of time, but its poor demand made Suzuki pull the plug on its sales in the country.