Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Barrier-Less Toll In Delhi On Urban Extension Road

After Gujarat, Delhi gets the second barrier-less toll in the country. Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways - Nitin Gadkari, has inaugurated the Multi-Lane Free Flow enabled barrier-less toll on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II. The Mundka-Bakkarwala toll is now the second toll plaza to go barrier-less in India.

On May 1, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the barrier-less Choryasi toll plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of the Mumbai-Delhi National Highway (NH-48). The National Highway Authority of India is further planning to enable more toll plazas with the MLFF technology in the current financial year.

📍Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza, Delhi | Live from Press Conference on launch of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system https://t.co/2zNE5eLx2Y — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 11, 2026

More Barrier-less Toll Plazas Coming Soon

The national rollout covers 17 fee plazas across nine states. All are aimed to go live by September 2026. These plazas are in states such as Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam. An additional 108+ plazas under phase 2 will follow by March 2027.

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What Is Barrier-Free Tolling?

Barrier-free tolling, based on Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology, allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping. Unlike conventional toll plazas with physical barriers, this system uses overhead frames equipped with sensors and cameras to automatically identify vehicles and deduct toll charges in real time.

Also Read - Gujarat Highway Users Praise FASTag-Based Barrier-Free Tolling On NH-48 Near Surat: Video

Pay Within 72 Hours To Avoid Double Charges

NHAI has clearly stated that motorists must pay the pending toll within 72 hours of the e-Notice being issued.

Payment within 72 hours: Normal toll amount (1x)

Payment after 72 hours: Double the toll amount (2x)

This is why some users may see higher deductions later, the penalty is applied not for using the MLFF road, but for failing to clear the missed toll in time.

How to Avoid Double Charges?

To ensure smooth MLFF travel, NHAI recommends: