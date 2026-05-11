Pope Leo Seen Wearing Sneakers In Viral Documentary Clip, Internet Reacts

Pope Leo XIV has sparked a social media buzz after a documentary clip showed him wearing white Nike sneakers beneath his traditional robes. The viral clip, which prompted a wave of memes and praise for the pontiff, is part of Leone a Roma, a new Vatican News documentary. Its trailer was released on May 6 to mark the first anniversary of Pope Leo XIV's election. The film retraces the nearly two decades Robert Francis Prevost spent in Rome before becoming pope. In one scene, the pontiff is seen walking in a white cassock, with a pair of white trainers peeking out from under the hem. The moment was brief, but social media users "zoomed in on the shoes like fashion detectives at Paris Fashion Week".

"Pope Leo XIV, originally from Chicago, wearing Nikes in the trailer for the Leone a Roma Trailer by Vatican News (2026)," posted sneaker account @KicksFinder.

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Watch the video here:

Pope Leo XIV, originally from Chicago, wearing Nikes in the trailer for the "Leone a Roma" Trailer by Vatican News (2026)



IG: durangoism pic.twitter.com/18pGtZzpRi — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) May 7, 2026

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Traditionally, popes wear red leather shoes outdoors, symbolising the blood of martyrs and the Passion of Christ. Pope Benedict XVI famously wore bright red loafers, while Pope Francis opted for simple black shoes to reflect humility. Meanwhile, social media users say that Pope Leo XIV seems to have gone one step further with sneakers.

Overall, the reactions on the sneakers were mixed as some critics wrote, "I don't think he's supposed to have those on," and "Using name brands is unholy, it feeds the darkest side of materialism".

Meanwhile, others embraced it, with one user saying, "He has swag." "You can take the kid out of Chicago, but not the Nike out of the kid," joked another. "Nike just got blessed," and "Air x Popes coming to a Nike store near you" also trended.