4 Men On Bike Killed After Crashing Into Wall In Bengal

Four young men were killed in a tragic road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday while returning home after attending a cremation ceremony, officials said.

Police said all four deceased were riding a single motorcycle. While driving, the rider lost control, and the bike crashed into the wall of an old house by the roadside. The wall collapsed upon impact, crushing the four young men to death.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Saheb Danga area under the jurisdiction of Ranaghat Police Station in the Nadia district. The victims were residents of the Musunda area in Ranaghat.

Police said an elderly woman from the locality had passed away on Wednesday and her relatives had travelled from Musunda to the Balagarh cremation ghat, located along the banks of the Bhagirathi River within the Ranaghat police station area, to perform the last rites.

The accident took place while they were on their way back home after the cremation on Thursday morning. Two of the men died at the scene, while the other two were rescued in critical condition and rushed to Ranaghat Sub-divisional Hospital, where doctors declared them dead as well.

The deceased have been identified as Soumen Haldar, Pratap Pramanik, Ajit Biswas and Sabuj Biswas.

Upon receiving news of the incident, officers from Ranaghat Police Station arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital for postmortem examinations. The police are investigating the cause of the loss of control of the motorcycle.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area following this tragic event. However, questions have been raised on why four of them were riding a single motorcycle, which also violated the traffic rules and endangered their lives.

After the incident, District BJP President Aparna Nandi and other local BJP leaders visited the hospital and consoled the bereaved families. The BJP leaders also offered condolences and assured them of all possible assistance in the aftermath of the tragedy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)