Video: He Got His Girlfriend To Cover His Car In Kisses. Then Cops Arrived

It took 3,400 kisses, three-and-a-half hours and Rs 800-900 worth of lipstick to turn an ordinary Swift into what its owner hoped would become Gwalior's latest social-media sensation. The experiment worked perhaps a little too well. The bizarre "kissing car" reel raced to 5.5 million views, but among those watching were the Gwalior traffic police. The viral experiment eventually ended not with another reel, but with the car inside a police station, a Rs 5,500 challan and its owner personally scrubbing thousands of lipstick marks off the vehicle.

According to police, a video that surfaced on social media showed a Swift car covered almost entirely with lipstick kiss marks and allegedly being driven at speed on a city road. The unusual sight caught attention online, and police subsequently began trying to identify and trace the vehicle.

The trail eventually led them to Thatipur, where a traffic police team located the car and brought it to the traffic police station. Its owner, Aditya Sikarwar, was also called for questioning.

What emerged was the story of an elaborate attempt to crack the viral-video formula. According to Aditya, a female friend had covered virtually the entire body of his car with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks. The exercise took nearly three-and-a-half hours and cost around Rs 800-900. The idea, he said, was simple: follow a social-media trend, create something unusual and make the reel go viral.

By the time the episode drew police action, Aditya said the reel had clocked around 55 lakh views. His Instagram account had 2,952 followers and 64 posts, according to the details available after the incident. Following the police action, he blocked the account.

Traffic police station in-charge Abhishek Raghuvanshi said the video had surfaced on social media around two days earlier and showed the lipstick-covered Swift allegedly speeding away from the Patel Nagar-City Center area. Police began gathering information from the video to establish the identity and location of the vehicle. Their investigation eventually took them to Thatipur. Once the vehicle and driver were traced, police imposed a fine of approximately Rs 5,500 under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to police, Aditya acknowledged his mistake and personally cleaned the lipstick marks from the vehicle inside the police station premises.

Aditya, however, said it was his female friend who came up with the idea and executed it. "A female friend of mine made it. I had parked the car and stepped away, and she created the marks. I had posted the video on Instagram," Aditya said. According to him, the motivation was entirely social media. "My friend thought that if we did this, the video would go viral, so we posted it. It did go viral. She covered the entire car with the marks," he said.

He claimed she managed to put around 3,400 kiss marks on the car in three-and-a-half hours. "There was a trend like this going around, so she made the video to make it viral," Aditya said, adding that he had now paid the Rs 5,500 challan.

Police said Aditya is an Instagram content creator and that the stunt was intended to increase his reach and followers. After being confronted by the traffic police, Aditya admitted that he had not realised making such a reel could land him in trouble for traffic violations. He assured officials that he would follow traffic regulations in the future and would not repeat the act.