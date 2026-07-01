Cosmetics Shop Owner Arrested In Uttarakhand For Supplying Banned Drugs

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in coordination with the Drug Department, have arrested the owner of a cosmetics and general store in Haridwar for supplying banned narcotic drugs under the guise of a legitimate business.

The accused, identified as Ahtisham Ul Haq son of Shaheed and a resident of Buddha Haidi, Haridwar, was arrested during a raid at his shop - Ahtisham Cosmetic General Store - in the Kaliyar area.

Police said a commercial quantity of Codeine syrup weighing 3.9 kilograms and Tramadol capsules was recovered from his possession.

Speaking to NDTV, STF senior officer Ajay Singh said the accused has also been linked to an earlier seizure of 18,000 Tramadol capsules, indicating his involvement in a larger network dealing in banned pharmaceutical drugs.

Following the initial recovery, STF and ANTF teams, accompanied by a Drug Inspector, conducted searches at other suspected locations associated with the accused and allegedly recovered additional consignments of prohibited Codeine syrup and Tramadol capsules, he said.

Investigators said the accused was selling the banned medicines at prices several times higher than their original market value, earning substantial illegal profits. The STF has launched a wider investigation to identify other members of the drug supply chain and determine the extent of the network operating in the region.

The official further added the operation was carried out under the Uttarakhand government's "Drug-Free Devbhoomi" campaign, launched to eliminate drug trafficking across the state.

Acting on directions of Director General of Police Deepam Seth, the STF has intensified its anti-narcotics operations with a focus on dismantling organized drug syndicates.

Police records show that Ahtisham Ul Haq has a criminal history and has previously been jailed in two cases registered under Sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act in 2019.