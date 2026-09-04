Salman Khan To Make A Cameo Appearance In Nephew Arhaan Khan's Debut

We have a new star kid on the block! Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action-packed love story. The film is being directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously helmed Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer An Action Hero, while producer Ashwin Varde is backing the project. But what has really caught our attention is the film's starry addition. According to the latest reports, Salman Khan is set to make a special cameo in the film, marking an interesting addition to Arhaan's debut project. The film is yet to be titled.

As per a report published by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan may have a relatively brief screen time, but his character is said to hold significance in the storyline. Details about the role and how it fits into the plot, however, are still being kept away from the public eye.

The actor is reportedly expected to spend around 10 days filming for the extended cameo. And given Salman's massive popularity, his appearance could prove to be a major boost for Arhaan's first film, both in terms of buzz around the project and its theatrical prospects. For now, the team is keeping things largely under wraps.

Arhaan has been reportedly preparing for this role for several years now. He studied filmmaking in the US and subsequently gained experience working with filmmaker Vikram Phadnis. He also assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He currently hosts a podcast on his YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani, and has been preparing to make the transition to cinema for some time. This project, he felt, came at the right time and seemed like the perfect opportunity to make his debut.

Meanwhile, the search for Arhaan's leading lady is underway, with the makers reportedly keen on introducing a fresh face for the young romantic drama. The idea is to bring a new pairing to the screen and complement Arhaan's debut. The film is expected to go on floors early next year, although the schedule is yet to be finalised as the team works out the remaining logistics.

Salman Khan is gearing up to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. On the film front, he will next be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The film will also bring him together with South star Nayanthara for their first on-screen collaboration.