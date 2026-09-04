Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera Reveal Son's Name As He Turns 1-Month-Old, Share Its Meaning

Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have embraced a new chapter in their lives as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 29. The couple recently introduced their son to the world and revealed his name in a joint Instagram post. They have named him Ved Tanna Bangera.

The caption read, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha's blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA." The name means "sacred knowledge, wisdom and light," carrying a deeper meaning rooted in enlightenment and learning.

Reacting to the post, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Ved, you are blessed already to be born in Tanna and Bangera family. We love you so much. You are a GURUPURNIMA born, cant wait to see the beautiful soul journey ahead. Loads of blessing from ur Maasi and Jaydon."

Celebrities like Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal also conveyed their wishes in the comments section.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announced that they were expecting their first child in April this year. The couple shared a series of pictures from their maternity shoot on Instagram. In the photos, Karishma and Varun were seen wearing baseball caps featuring the words “Mom” and “Dad”.

The shoot also included a sweet glimpse of the couple's excitement, as one picture showed a tiny pair of woollen socks. Another depicted Karishma proudly showing off her baby bump. "A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026," read the side note.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in February 2022.

Karishma Tanna was last seen in a special appearance in the Prime Video web series Call Me Bae, following her leading role in the Netflix biographical crime drama series Scoop. The actress will next feature in Mom 2, starring Khushi Kapoor.