Want Glowing Skin? Bhagyashree Shares Her Traditional <i>Malai</i> Skincare Ritual

Bhagyashree has often shared her approach to skincare, favouring simple and mindful beauty practices over elaborate skincare routines. The actor believes that healthy skin comes from consistent care, and that is why right choices are essential, especially as the skin becomes drier or more mature with age.

Posting a video on Instagram, Bhagyashree shared one of her traditional skincare tips, where she turned to a familiar Indian kitchen ingredient, cold milk cream, or malai. “Aapke kitchen mein hi chhupa hai aapki morning skin ka routine. Ek aisa ingredient jo dega aapko morning glow. Subah-subah apne face pe thandi malai lagana. Yeh simple nuska dadi aur nani ke zamane ka hai (Your morning skincare routine is hidden right in your kitchen. It is an ingredient that will give you a morning glow. Apply cold milk cream (malai) on your face in the morning. This is a simple home remedy from your grandmother's time),” Bhagyashree shared.

The actor was seen carefully scooping off cold malai and applying all over her face. According to her, when the malai is cold, it helps in soothing the skin. Pointing out the benefits of this hack, Bhagyashree added that malai is rich in natural fats and lactic acid, which deeply nourishes your skin without any chemical products, and it is the best home remedy for dry and mature skin. She also recommended applying the malai on your face right after waking up and then finishing all the morning chores. After that she suggested washing the face with cold water.

Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “The natural fats in milk support hydration, the lactic acid works on blemishes, and the cold milk helps in soothing irritated skin and dryness. This is one morning ritual you may want to add to your routine.”

Bhagyashree's understanding of wellness extends beyond skincare, with the actor also sharing her views on maintaining health and nutrition. Previously, during an interview with SheThePeople, the 57-year-old actor stated that intermittent fasting may not be the ideal approach for women going through menopause, stressing that women going through perimenopause and menopause should aim for wholesome meals including protein, fibre, and fermented foods instead of being on restrictive diets.

Also Read: At 57, Bhagyashree Says Intermittent Fasting Isn't Ideal For Menopausal Women