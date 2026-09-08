Soha Ali Khan Powers Through Pull-Ups, Handstands And Box Jumps In New Workout Video

If there's one thing Soha Ali Khan swears by, it has to be a healthy lifestyle. A fitness enthusiast, the actor clearly puts in the work to stay fit and look her best. Her workout videos are quite a rage on social media, and they can be just the motivation you need to get moving.

If there's ever a day you don't feel motivated enough to work out, Soha's fitness videos might just give you that extra push. Ahead of the release of Vibe, which features her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, Soha shared a high-energy workout video where she can be seen sweating it out and powering through her routine.

In fact, Soha believes that today's workout “hit different” as the countdown to the film's release has begun. She captioned the Instagram video, “Today's workout hit is different - Release countdown has begun!!! Music on, energy high… ab toh vibe hi vibe hai. VIBE in theatres September 18th!”

We saw her kick things off with classic pull-ups before moving on to seated thigh adduction on the machine. She then took things up a notch with decline push-ups on medicine balls, followed by a wall-supported handstand. She wrapped up the workout with high box jumps, jumping up onto the box and back down to the floor.

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram often features glimpses of her workout sessions, and there's plenty to take inspiration from when it comes to her dedication to fitness. A few days ago, she shared a video from one of her gym sessions, and it was all things energetic. Dressed in bright yellow athleisure wear, Soha was seen powering through an array of exercises.

For the caption, she wrote, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, Who needs sunshine most of all? When you're tired and skies are grey, Wear the sunshine. Work out anyway.”

Now that you have plenty of lessons to take from Soha Ali Khan, don't wait any longer to hit the gym you've probably been avoiding for lack of motivation. Take a cue from Soha, turn up the energy and get moving!

Also Read: Want Glowing Skin? Bhagyashree Shares Her Traditional Malai Skincare Ritual