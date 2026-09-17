PM Modi's Birthday To Be Celebrated As 'Annapurna Divas' In Bengal Every Year

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said PM Narendra Modi has announced that a list of 50 lakh beneficiaries under the PM Awaas Yojana in the state is being prepared.

He also said the new houses under the scheme would be owned by women.

Adhikari said PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated as 'Annapurna Divas' every year in Bengal, as the Annapurna Yojana, the financial assistance scheme for women, was guaranteed by him.

"Every year, September 17 will be celebrated as 'Annapurna Divas' because the Annapurna Yojana was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee. We have already implemented it for a large section of women," he said at a programme in Salt Lake near here.

"PM Modi has announced the preparation of a list of 50 lakh beneficiaries in Bengal under PM Awaas Yojana. All new houses under the programme will be owned by women," Adhikari said.

Women sports personalities, including Poulami Ghatak, Indu Puri and Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, inaugurated the programme.

"In the last four months, we have set up a commission headed by Justice Samapti Chatterjee (retired) to inquire into atrocities on women in the state," the chief minister said.

Adhikari asserted that the BJP government is committed to ensuring that no woman in the state is subjected to atrocities.

He called upon the state's women to come forward to create an addiction-free Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)