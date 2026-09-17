Himanta Sarma Leads Prayers For PM Modi On Birthday, Urges People To Light Diyas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday offered prayers at an Assamese satra in Guwahati for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good health and success, and appealed to people across the state to light earthen lamps or candles on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday.

In a social media post, Sarma said the period from September 17 to October 17 would be observed as a month-long celebration marking PM Modi's 25 years in public service.

The Chief Minister said PM Modi, who also served as Gujarat Chief Minister, has made significant contribution to the country's development during his years in public life.

"Today, I offered prayers for the well-being of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. We prayed to the Almighty for his long life and for greater strength to continue serving the nation and its people, and to lead India towards the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. This evening, people across Assam will light earthen lamps in their homes as part of the Ashirbad Diwa programme, also known in Assamese as Ashirbador Bonti. People will also offer prayers at temples, satras and namghars," Sarma told reporters.

At prominent locations across the state, thousands of diyas will be lit as a symbol of prayers for the Prime Minister's long life and strength, he said.

Apart from Ashirbad Diwa, the BJP has announced 11 programmes to be organised across the state. The party will also hold an Innovation Challenge competition and set up camps where people can submit suggestions and grievances.

"We will make every effort to address their concerns and find solutions," Sarma said.

"Keeping the spirit of seva at the forefront, several programmes have been planned by both the government and the party. These activities will continue for a month, from today until October 17," he said.

The milestone Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to achieve on October 7 is a matter of great pride for every BJP worker. It marks a significant period of public service, and we believe that the opportunity to serve the nation continuously for 25 years is a remarkable achievement. We are proud to commemorate this occasion through a series of public-service initiatives, he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also highlighted PM Modi's support for Assam and said the state had received "a great deal of love and of blessings" from the Prime Minister.

Sarma urged people to light diyas or candles at their homes, temples, naamghars, other religious places and public spaces for PM Modi's long life, good health and continued service to the nation.