76 Underprivileged Women In Gujarat To Get Cows On PM Modi's 76th Birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a special empowerment ceremony in Ahmedabad, marking the launch of the Gau Matrushakti Sanskriti Namo Vandan program. The event celebrated a unique service initiative aimed at combining animal welfare with rural women's financial independence.

Organised by the Sitavan Gir Gaushala in Vinzol, the initiative provided 76 native Gir cows free of cost to 76 underprivileged women from tribal, widowed, and economically weaker backgrounds. The gaushala, run by Daskroi MLA Babubhai Jamnadas Patel and his family with key coordination by Vaibhav Patel, organized the effort to turn traditional cattle care into a sustainable model for self-reliance.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel highlighted that cattle serve as the backbone of the rural economy. He stated that empowering marginalized women through cow donation aligns directly with the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive development, ensuring that benefits reach the most vulnerable sections of society to build a developed Gujarat.

Patel also announced the nationwide launch of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17, honoring Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service and governance. As part of these celebrations, the chief minister urged citizens across the state to participate in the Ashirwad No Deevo initiative by lighting a lamp at 7 pm on Thursday evening.

The beneficiary selection process involved extensive field surveys across rural Gujarat to identify women with the capacity and basic infrastructure to care for the cattle. Concurrently, a dedicated veterinary team conducted health checks, vaccinations, and certifications for each Gir cow to ensure they were healthy and suited for dairy farming.

To ensure long-term support, the Sitavan Gir Gaushala provided cattle feed, mineral mixtures, and health documentation alongside each animal. Rather than requiring beneficiaries to arrange transport, the cows are being delivered directly to the recipients' homes with full honor and care.

The gaushala team pledged ongoing assistance to all 76 families, offering regular veterinary aid, guidance on livestock management, nutritional advice, and support in milk production. This continuous care model aims to create a steady source of household income and foster long-term financial stability for the women.