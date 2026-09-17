PM Modi's Wax Statue Unveiled At BJP Bengal Headquarters On His Birthday

A wax statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiled at the West Bengal BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday as party leaders marked his birthday and celebrated 25 years of his public service.

It was created by sculptor Sushanta Roy from Asansol, who spent nearly two months crafting what he described as "lifelike" statue of PM Modi.

Roy had hoped to personally present the statue to the Prime Minister but was unable to do so because of official protocol requirements. He then arranged for its unveiling in Kolkata.

The statue was unveiled on PM Modi's birthday under the supervision of BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.

"I had long dreamed of creating a wax statue of PM Modi. The statue is made of wax and iron and stands 5.7 feet tall. I have dressed it in a Bengali dhuti and kurta to give it a unique look," Roy said.

He said he has based the statue on Prime Minister's appearance at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on May 4 after the party's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Samik Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, through 25 years of administrative responsibility, taken India to new heights. He envisioned possibilities where others saw limitations and turned those aspirations into reality".

The BJP has organised programmes across the country to mark the completion of 25 years of Narendra Modi's tenure in public service, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister. The celebrations, which began on September 17, are scheduled to continue for the next month.

As part of the observances, earthen lamps are set to be lit across the country this evening in honour of the Prime Minister.