Sohail Khan Dances At Ganpati <i>Visarjan</i>. Watch Viral Video

Sohail Khan and the family's Ganpati celebrations gave festive vibes from miles away. While the festive gathering gave fans a glimpse of the family coming together for Ganpati, one video in particular has now caught everyone's attention. And it is all about Sohail Khan.

In the viral clip, Sohail can be seen grooving to the energetic dhol beats during the Ganpati visarjan celebrations. Letting loose and channelling his inner Bollywood star, the actor showcased some rather unexpected dance moves, complete with playful gestures and plenty of enthusiasm.

His carefree performance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations.

Sohail was seen dancing alongside his sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The celebrations soon turned into a full-blown family dance moment as Sohail's sons joined the party.

With the dhol setting the tempo and the family dancing together, Sohail undoubtedly became one of the highlights of the visarjan festivities. The candid video has given fans a fun peek into the Khan family's celebrations, showing a more playful side of the actor away from the usual spotlight.

Salman Khan also shared a video from the family's Ganesh puja celebrations on Instagram.

In the clip, which is from visarjan day, Arpita Khan can be seen carrying a Lord Ganesha idol. Her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and Sohail joined her.

Sohail's sons, Nirvaan and Yohan Khan, also appear in the video.

Towards the end, we get a glimpse of Salman offering his prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Also Read: 'Aur Kitni Wish Mangega?' Salman Khan Being Salman Khan Teases Varun Sharma At Ganapati Visarjan. Watch