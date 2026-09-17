Amid <i>Main Hoon Hero Tera</i> Credit Row, Sonu Nigam Reacts To Viral Clip Of Him 'Roasting' Salman Khan's Singing

A new video of Sonu Nigam "roasting" Salman Khan over his singing has surfaced online. The singer shared it on social media to clarify what it was actually about.

In the video, now going viral again, Salman Khan is heard singing Main Hoon Hero Tera on television. At the beginning, Sonu Nigam appears serious, holding his forehead and making faces.

Later, he says, "I heard something good after many days, and it made me lose my mind. I'll weep if I hear someone sing like this."

The text on the video read, "Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing."

Sonu Nigam then explained, "Can expect the unexpected on the internet (shocked emoji). I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction to a Pakistani little girl singer."

Internet Reactions

Singer Anish Mathew also commented, "I remember this video - Sonu ji was reacting to little Hadiya Hashmi singing her part in 'Bol Hu' from Nescafe; Basement. Internet is unbelievable."

Another user wrote, "Clearly edited."

Someone else added: "Sir, edited but true. We know you posted it on purpose!"

Salman Khan Recent Controversy

Amaal Mallik has strongly reacted to the Salman Khan Films team after they did not credit the music composer on the anniversary post celebrating 11 years of the 2015 film Hero. Taking to the comment section of the social media post, Amaal called out the production house and questioned its decision to leave out the composer and lyricist while celebrating the film.

Describing the move as an act of "audacity", Amaal wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn't look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned."

He further added, “Learn to do the basics; otherwise, delete this page.” Amaal also urged the team not to remove his comment, saying that he wanted Salman Khan to see it. “Don't delete my comment; let Salman, sir, see it as well so that he knows you guys screwed up,” he wrote.

Amaal's comment came as Salman Khan Films celebrated the 11th anniversary of Hero, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts. The film featured a soundtrack composed by Amaal Mallik, Meet Bros Anjjan, Sachin-Jigar and Jassi Katyal.

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