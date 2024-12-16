Supreme Court Setback For Singer TM Krishna Over MS Subbulakshmi Award

The Supreme Court on Monday evening ordered an interim stay on grant of the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi award - which was conferred Sunday - on TM Krishna.

The court directed that the renowned Carnatic musician must not be recognised as its recipient till a petition - filed by the iconic singer's grandson, V Srinivasan, alleging Mr Krishna had maligned her image in articles in mainstream publications - be fully heard and dismissed.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti then issued notice to the respondents, saying, "Till we are clear, awardee cannot have award in name of person he is said to have disrespected".

In its interim order, the Supreme Court said it remains "mindful of the respect and honour" commanded by the memory of the late symbol of Carnatic music. The court also acknowledged that the articles penned by TM Krishna were "his way of conveying respect for singer".

However, it also noted the petitioner's claim that "the words used... are not in good taste".

"As the award has been already awarded... we deem it appropriate to say Defendant No 4 (TM Krishna) should not be recognised as a recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award... and is also restrained from projecting himself as a recipient..." the court ruled for now.

The court also said its order should not be seen as a comment on TM Krishna's musical abilities or as questioning the decision of those who conferred the award, including The Music Academy in Chennai, which is a 96-year landmark institution in the field of Carnatic music.

What Happened In Court?

The day's arguments began with Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, appearing for the petitioner, dismissing a claim by Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for The Music Academy, that the petition had become pointless since the award had been conferred.

Mr Venkatraman claimed "nauseating" and "misogynistic" comments had been made against MS Subbulakshmi and that the question was if it is appropriate for an award in her name to be granted to Mr Krishna. "If somebody says 'Mahatma Gandhi is the greatest hoax', and an award in Gandhi's memory is given to him, will it not offend constitutional values of the country?"

Mr Venkatraman also alleged TM Krishna had called MS Subbulakshmi "the greatest hoax" and "a saintly Barbie doll". "I have never seen a "saintly" barbie doll!" the ASG declared.

In a humorous aside, the Supreme Court waved away attempts by Mr Venkatraman to introduce MS Subbulakshmi and her heritage, saying, "You are introducing Ms Subbulakshmi to us? We know... While you are making submissions, melodies are coming to our ears!"

What Is TM Krishna-MS Subbulakshmi Case?

The petitioner, MS Subbulakshmi's grandson, has alleged that TM Krishna - whose revolutionary ideas about taking the esoteric art to the masses has ruffled feathers - had authored articles maligning his grandmother and that he had made "misogynistic comments..."

TM Krishna has denied all charges and said his remarks were taken out of context. Arguing for the singer today, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan described his client as "the greatest fan of Subbulakshmi" and argued his comments were only meant to challenge the "hagiographic myth" surrounding the icon, who died in December 2004.

The hearing today was prompted by the petitioner appealing a December 13 interim order by a division bench of the Madras High Court that allowed the award to be conferred.

Last week a top court bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna refused an urgent hearing - two days before the award was to be conferred - saying "the award can be taken back".

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.