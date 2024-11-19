Madras High Court Bars Grant Of Award In MS Subbulakshmi's Name To Musician TM Krishna

The Madras High Court has restrained the Music Academy in Chennai from presenting its Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award 2024 to renowned Carnatic singer TM Krishna. The Music Academy is, however, free to present him the award in any other name.

The court ruled in a petition filed by MS Subbulakshmi's grandson V Srinivasan, who had cited the musician's will in which she wanted nothing in her honour. Earlier, Mr Srinivasan had also alleged TM Krishna had made comments trivialising MS Subbulakshmi's achievements. Mr Krishna has denied the charge, saying his comments have been taken out of context.

The legal steps against the popular singer TM Krishna began after a few Carnatic artists opposed the award to him and said they would boycott the sabha earlier this year. The award was to be presented in December during the annual music season.

The Music Academy stood its ground and explained that TM Krishna was chosen by a committee after due process.

TM Krishna, a Magsaysay awardee, is known for his Carnatic musical talent and revolutionary ideas to take this esoteric art form to the masses and has ruffled several feathers in the process.

Many also point out that MSS' grandson has been selective in his opposition, that he has not opposed several other initiatives or projects by others in the name of MS.

The Music Academy, the award sponsor 'The Hindu' or TM Krishna are yet to comment on the development.