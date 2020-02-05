Vocalist TM Krishna's New Book About 'Hypocrisy Towards Cow Slaughter'

Celebrated Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna released his book Sebastian & Sons.

Celebrated Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna released his book Sebastian & Sons to a packed hall at the Asian College of Journalism on Sunday after the Kalakshetra Foundation withdrew its permission to use the institution's auditorium for the launch, citing the book could incite disharmony. Former Governor of West Bengal Raj Mohan Gandhi and VCK Chief and MP Thirumavalavan released the book.

Besides music enthusiasts, the launch was also attended by many mridangam makers who TM Krishna honoured as well. There was a musical performance in their honour too.

In his book, TM Krishna explores the relationship between the makers of mridangam, a popular percussion instrument, and musicians.

The book, in a sense a continuation of his earlier book "A Southern Music" brings to light the ignored mridangam makers, often Dalits and Christians who make these instruments using cow skin. He told NDTV, "This book hopefully will make readers think about the little things of life. Mrindangam makers are wonderful people, great artists. This is one such story. I do hope this book inspires many such people to inspire many such stories."

Coming amid many reports of opposition to cow slaughter, mob killing of many for cow slaughter and consumption of beef, particularly in northern India, TM Krishna said he is also attempting to expose the "hypocrisy" among those who propagate against cow slaughter but use percussion instruments using skin of cows. He added, "Its hypocrisy when you start propagating it and when you think that's the right way. Sometimes it is also a struggle. You don't know what's right". Talking more about this, Mr Krishna said, "Speaking about notions of purity, notions that cow slaughter should not be there, but you go to a concert hall and enjoy the mridangam. Where do you think the mridangam came from? Remember there are human beings behind that who spend days and days they have to be in blood, they have to be cleaning skins."

The Magsaysay award winner has been working hard towards taking Carnatic music for the masses, challenging the esoteric nature of it. His activism has led to cancellation of his concerts. Calling himself privileged who should not complain about irritants, TM Krishna says, "The people in Shaheen Bagh, the people who are shot at in Delhi, the people who don't even get any recognition are the heroes of this country and let's think about them and not people like me."

Responding to the Kalaksehtra Foundation withdrawing permission for the book launch on its campus, citing the book could incite disharmony, TM Krishna said, "Was there any disharmony this evening? I don't think so. We had different views, we had different political thinking. I am just happy we had a wonderful celebratory evening."

TM Krishha, who has been critical of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) said, "CAA, NRC and NPR is a dangerous game done very, very purposely. Don't ever think there is anything accidental about it and we have to fight it tooth and nail."

Though the centre says these will not affect Indians, TM Krishna says, "Anyone who has seen the Assam case study knows it is not true. Anyone who sees how the NRC is going to operate knows it is not true. You know how CAA piggy backs on it and flips the whole thing. The thing is so blatant. I think it is our job to keep fighting and I thank the young people of this country for leading us in the way on how to do it."

Also present at the book launch was former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who had called Kalakshetra's withdrawal of permission "shameful' and had tweeted "this is an opportunity to stand up against institutional capture of (of Kalakshetra). Urge book and music lovers to gather in large numbers at the Asian College of Journalism".