'Almost Married Someone At 19': Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Reveals Why She Never Got Married

Saba Ali Khan, the elder sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, has revealed why she never got married.

Speaking on a recent vlog hosted by actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Saba shared that she never even had a boyfriend.

She said, "I did not have a first boyfriend. I was introduced to a lot of people for marriage from the age of 18 or 19, but I didn't marry any of them. Though at 19, I almost did marry someone in Kolkata whom I had been introduced to. But that didn't quite work out. I wasn't really ready for it."

Saba said she remained open to the idea of marriage as she grew older, adding, "I just didn't find anyone who was truly compatible. And after having a father like Abba, honestly, he was such a remarkable person. Not that you're looking for someone exactly like your father, but your father is your father."

She also spoke about how her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, influenced her. "He was so charismatic, humble, responsible, and he also taught me to be independent. There was something Taapsee Pannu once said: 'I don't need a boy, I need a man.' I really resonated with that. And I just didn't quite find that person."

Saba is the eldest daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.