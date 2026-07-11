Woman Filed Petition For Cheaper Cancer Drug. She Died Waiting For Verdict

Somewhere in the files at the Kerala High Court lies a petition that has outlived the woman who filed it.

The woman had pleaded with the court in 2022, seeking an order on lowering the prices of two cancer medicines, which cost about Rs 1.5 lakh a month. Four years and 57 hearings later, she died recently without getting a verdict.

The case, however, is alive. Two people -- Jyotsana Singh and KM Gopakumar have written a letter to the chief justice, requesting a hearing. The same letter has also been marked for President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant.

"The one who started this fight is no more. This fact shows how costly a delay can be, especially when it comes to life-saving drugs," it read.

Ribociclib, which costs Rs 78,468 per month, and Abemaciclib, costing Rs 47,752 to Rs 95,504 per month, are at the centre of the case. The woman had been suffering from a specific type of rapidly spreading breast cancer. She asked the government to enact a law that would allow these drugs to be manufactured in India at a lower price.

Breast Cancer Menace

The government doesn't classify breast cancer as a "major emergency".

The reality, however, is alarming. In 2022, approximately 1.9 lakh new cases of breast cancer were reported in India. 98,337 women died from it. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths in India. In February 2026, the government itself told Parliament that this number could rise to 2.4 lakh.

57 Hearings, But Still No Decision

The court has held 57 hearings in this case. A counsel was appointed. A full response was sought from the government. Drug companies were also called.

When the government said an old drug would suffice, the counsel proved that the old drug did not work for early cancer.

A special Saturday was even set aside solely for the hearing of the case.

By 2025, all arguments were completed. The case repeatedly appeared on the "ready-for-decision" list. Each time, however, it was postponed.

The last hearing was on July 2 this year. The next will be on July 15.

"A speedy decision in this case would be a true tribute to that woman. And a ray of hope for thousands of women who are battling this disease but don't know how to reach the court," the letter pleaded with the court, the CJI and the President.