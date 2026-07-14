<i>The Odyssey</i>: IMAX Ticket Prices Soar To Rs 3,100 In Mumbai, Rs 2,500 In Delhi NCR

Expectations are high; so are the ticket prices. Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, The Odyssey, which had Indian screenings over the last weekend, saw a surge in ticket prices in India ahead of its July 17 release. Shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras, The Odyssey demands a cinematic spectacle. Ticket prices in IMAX chains soared up to Rs 3,100 in Mumbai and Rs 2,500 in Delhi NCR.

Let's have a quick look at the prices across cities:

Delhi NCR

Ticket prices for The Odyssey at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi for the 4:45 pm IMAX show are a whopping Rs 2,500 per person for recliners.

The 9:45 am, 1:15 pm, 8:15 pm and 11:45 pm shows are selling for Rs 2,100 for recliners.

Other seats are moderately cheaper at the venue.

At PVR Select City Walk, Delhi, ticket prices for the Matt Damon–Tom Holland starrer are capped at Rs 2,400 for recliners.

Classic/normal seats are available between Rs 900 and Rs 1,100 across show times.

At PVR Superplex Logix, Noida, shows are selling for Rs 1,850 and Rs 1,800 for recliners.

Shows are also selling between Rs 800 and Rs 1,100 for normal seats.

The lowest ticket price in Delhi NCR is Rs 520 for the 11:15 am show at INOX Coca-Cola IMAX Paras, Nehru Place, Delhi.

Mumbai

At PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, recliner seats are selling at Rs 3,100 for the 10:00 am, 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:30 pm and 11:59 pm shows.

Classic row passes are priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000.

At Miraj Cinemas IMAX, Wadala, recliner tickets are selling at Rs 2,500 for the 9:50 am, 1:20 pm, 4:50 pm, 8:20 pm and 11:55 pm shows.

Tickets for other seats are selling between Rs 900 and Rs 2,000. At other venues across Mumbai, recliner seats are selling for anything between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,800.

Kolkata, Bengaluru

At Kolkata's INOX South City Mall, The Odyssey tickets are selling at Rs 1,240 and Rs 1,100 for the 1:35 pm and subsequent shows; tickets are moderately cheaper for the 6:45 pm and 10:00 am shows.

Meanwhile, at Bengaluru's Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan, tickets have capped at Rs 1,950 across various shows, though some shows are available at marginally lower prices.

At PVR VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road, tickets are available at Rs 1,850, Rs 1,650, Rs 1,550 and Rs 1,200.

About The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has written and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey was shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and others.

Also Read | How Christopher Nolan's Enduring Love Affair With India Comes Full Circle With The Odyssey Premiere