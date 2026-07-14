Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant Accuse Shivangi Joshi Of "Overacting" During Emotional Moment On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Shivangi Joshi's emotional breakdown on Lock Upp 2 has become one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode, and it has now drawn reactions from television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai.

The two shared a video on Instagram in which they laughed while discussing Shivangi's tears, with Suyyash calling her reaction "overacting" after she was asked to stay away from fellow contestant Harshad Chopda.

In the video, Suyyash is seen driving while Kishwer records the conversation. Bringing up the latest episode, Kishwer asks, "Bataiye sir, aapne kal Lock Upp dekha? Kyu hass rahe hain aap sir? (Tell us, sir, did you watch Lock Upp yesterday? Why are you laughing?)"

Responding to her, Suyyash said, "Woh kaise ro rahi thi? Woh kyu ro rahi thi? Shivangi? Usko Shilpa Shinde ne mana hi toh kiya tha. (Why was she crying like that? Why was Shivangi crying? Shilpa Shinde had only asked her not to talk)."

Kishwer then joked that Shivangi had reacted as though the instruction had come from someone much more influential. "And it was Shilpa Shinde who said it. And you have taken it so seriously as if Ekta Kapoor herself had ordered you not to speak to him."

Suyyash also questioned why Shivangi took the situation so seriously. "If even Ekta Kapoor had said it, that would make sense because she's the maker of the show. But it was Shilpa Shinde. At most, Shivangi would have lost Shilpa's support and perhaps not been safe," he said.

He then recreated Shivangi's emotional conversation with Harshad in a light-hearted manner, saying, "Mujhe aapse baat karne ke liye mana kiya hai. (I've been told not to talk to you)."

The text displayed on the video read, "Lock Upp mein hui over acting."

The comments came after the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, where contestants were divided into "controllers" and "dependents". Under the new task, dependents were expected to follow the instructions given by their assigned controllers.

As part of the task, controller Shilpa Shinde instructed Shivangi Joshi to maintain some distance from Harshad Chopda. The direction left Shivangi visibly upset, and she later broke down while telling Harshad that she had been asked not to speak to him. As she struggled to hold back her tears, Ram Kapoor stepped in to comfort her and encouraged her to stay strong.