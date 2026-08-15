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6.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia, Hours After Deadly Tremor Killed 40
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western Sumatra island late Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, the second tremor to hit the vast Southeast Asian nation in a day.
The epicentre was located at Pematangsiantar, about 126 kilometres (78 miles) southeast of the island's capital Medan. The quake stuck at a depth of 183 kilometres, and no tsunami warning has been issued.
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