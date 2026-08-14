Upset Over Lawyer Representing His Wife In Court, Kerala Man Stabs His Father

The 80-year-old father of a lawyer was seriously injured after being allegedly stabbed by a person upset over his son's decision to represent his wife in a domestic violence case at Puthuvypeen near here, police said on Friday.

Mohandas, whose son and daughter-in-law are lawyers, was attacked at his residence in Murikumpadam, Puthuvypeen, on Thursday evening, police said.

Njarackal police have registered a case of attempt to murder against two persons, identified as Velu and Vavakutty.

According to police, Mohandas' son had decided to represent Velu's wife in a domestic violence case against him.

Agitated over this, Velu and Vavakutty went to Mohandas' house and asked for his son.

When Mohandas told them that his son was not at home, Velu allegedly threatened to kill him, police said.

When Mohandas asked them to leave, Velu allegedly pushed him down and stabbed him several times with a knife, causing serious injuries to his neck and abdomen, police said.

The two fled the spot soon after the incident. Police are questioning people close to the accused and making efforts to trace them, officials said.

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