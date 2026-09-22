Man Kills Wife, Surrenders At Police Station In UP: Cops

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and then surrendered at the local police station here on Monday, officials said.

The man has been arrested, the police officials said.

The motive behind the killing was not known immediately.

Manish, a resident of Abdulapur, came to the Bhawanpur police station and informed that he slit the throat of his wife, Kavita (25). Police rushed to the spot and found the body, Circle Officer (Sadar Dehat) Sudhir Singh said.

A forensic team collected evidence from the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered in the matter, police said.

In another incident, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her with a dupatta in Fatehullapur village here over a property dispute, police said.

Circle Officer (Kotwali) Sangram Singh said information was received in the afternoon that Chand Khan had strangled his wife, Shahista (28).

The woman's family alleged that Chand frequently assaulted and harassed Shahista over demands for money.

Shahista's brother, Sonu, told police that she married Chand about six years ago and they have four children.

According to Sonu's complaint, Chand acquired property in the village some time ago and Shahista had been asking him to transfer it in their children's names.

A dispute over this had been going on for about three months, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused has been arrested, they said.

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