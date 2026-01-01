Man Assaults Wife, Then Chases Her Down, Kills Her On Way To Police Station

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly chased and killed by her husband while she was on her way to a police station to lodge a complaint against him for assaulting her in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Nisha Jatav, was attacked with an iron rod near an agricultural field in Sahariyan Ka Pura village under the Dimni police station limits on Monday evening.

She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The accused husband, Dharmendra Jatav, fled after the incident and remains on the run.

According to the police, the fatal attack was preceded by a domestic dispute at the couple's home earlier on Tuesday.

The argument reportedly broke out around 2 pm on Tuesday over serving food and soon escalated into violence.

Police said that Dharmendra allegedly assaulted his wife at their residence.

Distressed by the assault, Nisha later decided to approach the Dimni police station and lodge a complaint against him. However, before she could reach the police station, the accused allegedly followed her and intercepted her near a field. He then struck her on the back of the head with an iron rod, causing fatal injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Vijay Bhadauria said the victim was attempting to seek police help when the attack occurred.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was going to the police station to report the assault by her husband. The accused followed her and attacked her with an iron rod, resulting in her death. He is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him," Bhadauria told the press after the post-mortem was done on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the victim's cousin informed her relatives and the police.

A police team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Morena District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Dimni Police Station In-Charge Jitendra Dohre said the victim's body bore several injury marks, indicating that she had been subjected to physical violence before the fatal attack.

"The head injury caused by the iron rod proved fatal. Besides that, there were multiple marks of assault on the body. A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway," Dohre added.

According to the police, Nisha had been married to Dharmendra for around 15 years and the couple had four children -- one son and three daughters.

The victim's relatives told police that she had faced repeated domestic violence and that several attempts had been made in the past by her husband's family.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)