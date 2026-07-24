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Mumbai Man Killed After Car Hits Auto, Bursts Into Flames

The driver of a car was killed after his vehicle hit an autorickshaw and burst into flames in Malad in north Mumbai on Friday evening, a fire brigade official said.

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Mumbai Man Killed After Car Hits Auto, Bursts Into Flames
The incident took place near INS Hamla in Malad East
Mumbai:

The driver of a car was killed after his vehicle hit an autorickshaw and burst into flames in Malad in north Mumbai on Friday evening, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place near INS Hamla in Malad East and the blaze was put out at 7:12pm, he added.

"Abdel Matten (24) died after the car he was driving hit an autorickshaw and caught fire. The rickshaw driver was injured and has been hospitalised. His condition is stable," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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