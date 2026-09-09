<i>Ranabaali</i> Teaser: Fans Praise Vijay Deverakonda's 'Completely New Avatar', Call Arnold Vosloo's Casting 'Unexpected'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-anticipated film, Ranabaali's teaser, was unveiled on Wednesday, and fans have flooded social media with reactions. The period drama offers a glimpse into a story set against the backdrop of the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-78.

Reacting to the teaser, one user wrote, "One word isn't enough to describe this madness! Vijay Deverakonda is in a completely new avatar, bringing a whole different energy to the screen."

Another commented, "#Ranabaali Teaser Review = Peak. Teaser Rating = 7/10. One major disappointment is Ajay-Atul's background score. However, maybe the film will turn out to be epic. Let's wait and see. Every shot looks perfect. Arnold Vosloo as the villain is absolutely brilliant. Vijay Deverakonda's appearance and dialogues look much more developed, with some top-notch visuals. The story has not been revealed much, but it is only a teaser. Let's wait for the film."

A third user wrote, "#Ranabaali genuinely looks like it is set in the 1870s. Rashmika seems to have landed another impactful role. Vijay Deverakonda's slang and dialogue delivery are superb too. The film releases on October 16."

Many were also surprised by the casting of international actor Arnold Vosloo, known for The Mummy franchise. One fan wrote, "When I watched it again, I realised they had actually cast Arnold Vosloo, the actor famous for The Mummy, in our Telugu historical film. That was completely unexpected."

Another fan hailed Vijay Deverakonda's performance, writing, "The era of Vijay Deverakonda has finally arrived. Ranabaali will make him a top-tier hero, something that has been long overdue. Always a Rowdy."

About The Teaser

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. He plays a man who rises against British oppression during the Madras Famine. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, Ranabaali's wife and companion in the struggle.

The Mummy fame Arnold Vosloo essays the role of Sir Theodore Hector, the British oppressor. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

Also Read: Ranabaali Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda And Arnold Vosloo Clash In A Tale Of Rebellion