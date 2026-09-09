Vijay Deverakonda Grooves To <i>Sancharame</i> With Brother Anand During <i>EPIC First Semester</i> Promotions

Vijay Deverakonda graced the stage during the promotions of his brother Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film EPIC - First Semester. A video of Vijay's energetic dance performance from the event has been making rounds on social media, creating significant buzz among fans.

In the video, Vijay, along with the film's cast, Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, was seen grooving to several popular tracks from the film. The trio appeared to be in high spirits as they danced together, with the much-loved Sancharame track being one of the highlights. Their energetic moves and camaraderie added to the celebratory vibe of the promotional event.

Take a look at the video:

While Vijay is not a part of the film's cast, he has been seen at the promotional event, supporting his brother's film. Directed by Aditya Haasan, EPIC - First Semester is a campus romantic drama starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 11.

During the event, Vijay spoke about his packed schedule and the number of his upcoming Telugu films. According to a Samayam Telugu report, the actor shared, “I met the fans at Sandeep Vanga's movie function yesterday. Now I have come to the Epic event. I will be meeting them regularly for the next three months."

Vijay continued, “There is a Deverakonda-Rashmika film in November again. We will continue to meet non-stop. I came straight from the set. The release date of Ranabaali is approaching, so now I have to finish it quickly and get back to the set to complete the shooting. Actually, they have been scolding me a lot these days for my films being delayed.”

The actor jokingly added, “And out of that fear, I came without taking off my wig. Actually, I thought I would come in those clothes, but they thought it was Ranabaali promotion, so I quickly changed my clothes.”

Up next, Vijay will be seen in Rahul Sankrityan's Ranabaali alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will also appear in Ravi Kiran Kola's action drama Rowdy Janardhana.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda On Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa: "She'll Make Her Fans Proud”

