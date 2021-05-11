Man Left Dangling From 330-Foot Glass Bridge As Strong Winds Shatter Panels

A man in China was left temporarily stranded on a glass bridge due to bad weather.

A man in China was left dangling from a 330-feet-high, glass-bottomed bridge after its panels were damaged by strong winds. The terrifying incident occurred on Friday when the man was visiting the bridge located in the Piyan Mountain Cultural Tourism Scenic Area outside the city of Longjing, reports CNN.

China is home to a number of glass bridges, walkways and slides - and they have become popular destinations for tourists and thrill-seekers.

In this instance, however, one tourist got more than he bargained for when bad weather and high winds blew away glass pieces from the bottom of the bridge. Officials say that the bridge was hit by high winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour when the incident occurred.

An image that was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo, and has since gone viral online, shows the man clinging to the railing of the bridge.

Tourist left dangling 330ft in the air after glass-bottomed bridge shatters in 90mph gale-force winds in China.



He crawled to safety, guided by firefighters and police. pic.twitter.com/Pk2vA7iUY2 — Hoodlum ???????? (@NotHoodlum) May 10, 2021

According to BBC, rescue teams and firefighters were called to help the man and rushed to the scene on Friday. However, the stranded tourist managed to get back to safety with help from on-site staff.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged after observation.

"The staff of the scenic area rushed to the scene as soon as possible, brought emergency equipment and successfully transferred the trapped person to a safe area," said a statement posted to Longjing City's Weibo page. It added that there were no casualties.

The area has now been closed and an investigation into the incident has been launched.



