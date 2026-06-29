Passport To Permit, Every Document You Need Before The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

For many devotees, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey to one of Hinduism's holiest sites. But while the journey is driven by faith, it also comes with strict travel rules. Unlike many pilgrimages in India, Kailash Mansarovar is located in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, meaning pilgrims have to cross international borders and obtain several official permissions before they can even begin the journey.

In fact, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has now issued an important advisory after around 52 Indian pilgrims were left stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, reportedly because they did not have the required Chinese visas and Tibet entry permits while travelling through private tour operators.

So, if you're planning the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, here's a complete guide to the documents you'll need.

A Valid Passport

Since Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are located in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, every pilgrim must carry a valid Indian passport. For those applying through the official MEA Yatra, the passport should be valid for at least six months as of September 1 of the yatra year.

A China Group Visa

Even if you already have a regular China visa, pilgrims travelling to Tibet need a China Group Travel Visa, which is issued specifically for organised pilgrimage groups. This visa is processed only through authorised tour operators.

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The Tibet Travel Permit

Because Tibet is a restricted region, every pilgrim also needs a Tibet Travel Permit issued by the Tibetan authorities. Unlike a visa, this permit cannot be applied for individually. It is processed only through authorised travel agencies that organise approved group tours. Without this permit, travellers cannot legally enter Tibet, even if they already have a visa.

Documents Needed For Travelling Through Nepal

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A large number of Kailash Mansarovar tours begin from Nepal. If you're travelling from India to Nepal, you can travel with the following:

A valid Indian passport, or

A voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India.

If your journey involves flying from Kathmandu to another country instead of returning directly to India, you will also need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu before boarding your flight.

The MEA has also urged pilgrims to verify whether their tour operator is registered and authorised before making any payments. This is extremely important because visas and Tibet permits are processed only through approved agencies.

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Documents Needed For The MEA Application

If you're applying through the Ministry of External Affairs' official Kailash Mansarovar Yatra portal, keep these documents ready before starting the registration process:

A valid ordinary Indian passport.

A recent passport-size photograph in JPG format.

A scanned copy of the passport's photo page.

A scanned copy of the passport's last page containing family details.

Accurate personal details exactly as they appear on the passport.

Your preferred yatra route options.

Many pilgrims spend months preparing physically and spiritually for Kailash Mansarovar. But overlooking a single document can bring the entire trip to a halt.