Why Backpackers Are Choosing Kalga Village Over Kasol In Himachal's Parvati Valley

The mountains offer you a buzz-free retreat, an escape from our busy city lives. The calmness, flowing streams, fresh breezes, distant echoes, and quiet lakes, all combined with serene sounds and the chirping of birds, come together to soothe the mind. Kalga Village is a beautiful landscape of picturesque hamlets nestled in the spectacular Parvati Valley in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of approximately 2,280 meters (7,480 feet), it is popular among solo backpackers, digital nomads, and bohemian travellers. Here is what you can expect when visiting it:

The trail between the villages

One of Kalga's most charming features is the absence of motor roads. There is no traffic, no honking, and no fumes - just fresh mountain air. Kalga is part of a trio of villages consisting of Kalga, Pulga, and Tulga, which lie close to each other, separated only by woods and streams. Each village is just a short forest walk away from the others. The area is surrounded by apple orchards and traditional Himachali wooden cottages, many of which are decades old, connected by dirt tracks.

How to reach Kalga, Himachal Pradesh

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There are no direct roads to Kalga. The final stretch from Barshaini must be covered on foot.

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Important: There are no ATMs in Barshaini. The last ATM is located in Manikaran, so make sure to carry enough cash.

By flight: The nearest airport is Bhuntar, located about 50 kilometres away, with connections from Delhi and Chandigarh. From Bhuntar, take a taxi to Barshaini (1.5 to 2 hours), then walk to Kalga (45 minutes to 1 hour).

The nearest airport is Bhuntar, located about 50 kilometres away, with connections from Delhi and Chandigarh. From Bhuntar, take a taxi to Barshaini (1.5 to 2 hours), then walk to Kalga (45 minutes to 1 hour). By bus: Take a night bus to Manikaran from Delhi or Chandigarh. From there, take a local bus to Barshaini (about 40 minutes), followed by a short trek to Kalga.

Take a night bus to Manikaran from Delhi or Chandigarh. From there, take a local bus to Barshaini (about 40 minutes), followed by a short trek to Kalga. By car: Drive from Delhi to Bhuntar, Kasol, and Barshaini (about 500 kilometres, 10–12 hours). Park at Barshaini and walk up to Kalga.

Drive from Delhi to Bhuntar, Kasol, and Barshaini (about 500 kilometres, 10–12 hours). Park at Barshaini and walk up to Kalga. By train: The nearest railway station is Pathankot, approximately 400 to 500 kilometres away. From Pathankot, take a bus to Bhuntar, and then continue to Barshaini by local transport, followed by a short trek to Kalga.

The nearest railway station is Pathankot, approximately 400 to 500 kilometres away. From Pathankot, take a bus to Bhuntar, and then continue to Barshaini by local transport, followed by a short trek to Kalga. The last mile: The walk from Barshaini to Kalga takes around 45 minutes to 1 hour. The path can be slippery during rain, so be sure to wear appropriate footwear.

The best time to visit Kalga:

Spring and summer (April to June): The valley is stunning, with agreeable temperatures ranging from 15°C to 20°C during the day; apple trees begin to bloom.

The valley is stunning, with agreeable temperatures ranging from 15°C to 20°C during the day; apple trees begin to bloom. Autumn (September to November): The golden hour creates beautiful skies, making it the perfect season for apple harvesting.

The golden hour creates beautiful skies, making it the perfect season for apple harvesting. Winter (December to February): The area is covered in a thick layer of snow, transforming it into a frozen winter wonderland. (Note: Carry warm clothing as temperatures can drop significantly.)

Activities to do in Kalga

Photo Credit: Deeksha Ranjan

Trek through the three villages: Walking to and fro between the three villages takes only 10 to 30 minutes. These peaceful trails have no crowds, and you do not need any trekking experience.

Hiking trail Kheerganga: If you are interested in the Kheerganga trek, Kalga serves as a great starting point. This 4 to 5-hour hike culminates at the hot water springs.

The Fairy Forest: Just beyond Pulga, you will find a lush forest of large pines with stunning views of the snow-covered Himalayas. It is an ideal spot for peaceful walks, meditation, or photography.

Bird watching and photography: Visitors can see birds like the Himalayan Bulbul, Verditer Flycatchers, Rufous Sibias, and Magpies in the meadows and apple orchards - a paradise for photographers.

Walk through Apple Orchards: Surrounding the Kalga village are beautiful apple orchards. A morning walk here can be delightful, along with the chance to taste fresh apples from the trees.

Parvati Valley: This riverside spot is within walking distance of most guesthouses in Pulga, perfect for a relaxing morning. The soothing sound of the river adds to the tranquillity.

Fond of café hopping? Grab a cup of coffee or chai, find your favourite spot in a café, and let go of your worldly burdens. Both Kalga and Pulga have cosy cafés where you can easily spend hours losing track of time.

Get a taste of the local culture: Traditional Kath-Kuni architecture, seasonal apple harvesting, herbal teas and local Himachali cuisine provide an authentic glimpse into the cultural richness of these villages.

Stargaze at night: The sky becomes a breathtaking art gallery at night, with sheer sight and a peaceful surrounding. All you have to do is get up at nightfall and look up high in the sky.

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Food and accommodations:

Photo: Deeksha Ranjan

Rustic Homestays: Accommodations in Kalga are budget-friendly, typically ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,500 per night. You can find converted wooden houses used as homestays, as well as hostels with modern amenities, such as attached bathrooms.

Coffee Houses: The village is filled with independent cafés featuring low seating, tandoor heaters for colder days, psychedelic wall art, and hippy-style décor. Their multi-cuisine menus include everything from local Himachali dishes to Israeli foods, along with comforting items like Maggi and ginger-lemon tea.

The mountains are truly one of the world's greatest treasures and vast expanses where peace, spirituality, and rich mythology converge. Kalga, in particular, is a sanctuary for those seeking to slow down, disconnect from the chaos of everyday life, and immerse themselves in the serene embrace of nature.