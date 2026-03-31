BJP Attacks Himachal Government Over Entry Tax Hike, Chief Minister Responds

BJP leaders have launched protests across Himachal Pradesh following a hike in entry taxes, warning that the move could trigger unrest and disrupt travel from neighbouring states. The opposition claims the decision could escalate tensions with Punjab and Haryana, potentially affecting law and order.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the government of ignoring concerns raised by his party and said that if the decision to increase the tax is not rolled back, it could lead to unrest within Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

According to Thakur, protests have already begun in Punjab against the revised tax structure, with reports of threats to block Himachal-registered vehicles. He also highlighted growing concerns among tourism stakeholders, including taxi operators and local businesses, who fear economic consequences once the new rates come into effect on 1 April.

Responding to the controversy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that the government will take a “rational decision” on the matter.

Sukhu also mentioned that he has been in touch with key leaders from Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, to ensure coordination. He dismissed concerns about law and order, stating that no such situation will arise.

What Is The Issue?

The Himachal government has announced a significant increase in entry tax effective from April 1:

Entry tax for cars and small vehicles has been raised from Rs 70 to Rs 170.

Taxes on larger vehicles have been increased by up to 2.5 times.