6 Kid-Friendly Hill Stations Perfect For A Last-Minute Family Getaway

- From Shimla to Munnar, these hill stations offer fun, easy getaways for families with kids
- Toy trains, boating, ropeways and adventure parks keep children engaged throughout
- Perfect for a last-minute escape with cool weather, scenic views and family-friendly activities
Summer vacations seem to fly by in the blink of an eye. Between work schedules, school projects and everyday responsibilities, many families often find themselves reaching the end of the holidays without taking that much-awaited trip. If you have been meaning to plan a quick escape with your children before schools reopen, there is still time. A short hill station getaway can offer cool weather, fresh air and plenty of opportunities for family bonding. The key is choosing destinations that keep children entertained as much as adults. Here are six kid-friendly hill stations that promise fun for the whole family before the vacation season wraps up.
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1. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Shimla remains one of the most family-friendly hill stations in India, thanks to its mix of sightseeing, outdoor activities and easy accessibility. Children can enjoy a ride on the historic toy train, stroll along the bustling Mall Road and visit Kufri, known for adventure activities and scenic viewpoints. The destination offers enough excitement to keep younger travellers engaged while giving parents a relaxed mountain holiday.
What kids will enjoy:
- Toy train ride
- Horse riding in Kufri
- Adventure parks and rope activities
- Ice cream and snacks on Mall Road
2. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Known as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie is packed with attractions that appeal to children. Families can take the cable car to Gun Hill, enjoy boating at Mussoorie Lake and visit the popular Kempty Falls. The pleasant weather and easy-paced sightseeing make it suitable even for younger kids. There are also several parks and viewpoints where children can run around and enjoy the outdoors.
What kids will enjoy:
- Ropeway ride to Gun Hill
- Splashing around at Kempty Falls
- Boating at Mussoorie Lake
- Nature walks and scenic viewpoints
3. Nainital, Uttarakhand
A favourite among family travellers, Nainital combines natural beauty with plenty of activities for children. The centrepiece of the town is Naini Lake, where families can enjoy a peaceful boat ride. The ropeway to Snow View Point offers stunning mountain views, while attractions such as the zoo and Eco Cave Gardens make sightseeing more exciting for younger visitors.
What kids will enjoy:
- Boating on Naini Lake
- Ropeway rides
- Exploring Eco Cave Gardens
- Visiting the zoo
4. Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Manali is ideal for families looking for a mix of adventure and relaxation. Older children can try activities such as ziplining, river crossing and ATV rides, while younger kids can enjoy open spaces, nature walks and picnic spots. Solang Valley, located nearby, is one of the biggest attractions and offers several family-friendly adventure experiences against a spectacular mountain backdrop.
What kids will enjoy:
- Ziplining and rope activities
- ATV rides in Solang Valley
- River-side picnics
- Playing in open meadows
5. Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Ooty offers a charming mix of greenery, gardens and train rides that make it especially appealing for children. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is often the highlight of a family trip, while the Botanical Gardens provide plenty of space for kids to explore. The cool climate and relaxed atmosphere make it a comfortable destination for families travelling with young children.
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What kids will enjoy:
- Nilgiri toy train ride
- Botanical Gardens
- Boating on Ooty Lake
- Horse riding and outdoor play areas
6. Munnar, Kerala
For families seeking a quieter escape, Munnar offers rolling tea gardens, wildlife experiences and refreshing weather. Children can learn about tea-making processes, visit nature parks and spot animals at nearby sanctuaries. The destination's lush green landscapes provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration without requiring strenuous travel or long hikes.
What kids will enjoy:
- Tea garden visits
- Nature parks and butterfly watching
- Wildlife spotting
- Easy family walks amid scenic landscapes
Whether your child enjoys adventure activities, train rides, boating or simply running around in the mountains, these hill stations offer something for every age group. With only a short window left before the school routine begins again, a quick family getaway could be the perfect way to wrap up the summer holidays on a memorable note.
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