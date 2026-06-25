On This Unusual Bahamas Beach, Pigs Swim Freely In Crystal-Clear Waters

White-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and tropical landscapes are common features of many island destinations. But on one island in the Caribbean, visitors come for a much more unusual attraction: a group of pigs that regularly swim in the ocean. What began as a local curiosity has grown into one of the world's most photographed wildlife experiences, drawing travellers from across the globe. Let's find out more about this unique island and how you can visit it.

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Pig Beach Is Famous For Swimming Pigs

Photo: Unsplash

Located in the Exuma Cays of The Bahamas, Pig Beach is renowned for its population of free-roaming pigs that swim out into the clear blue waters to greet arriving boats. The island itself is officially known as Big Major Cay, but it is more commonly referred to as Pig Beach because of its famous residents.

Why Are There Pigs On The Island?

The exact origin of the swimming pigs remains a mystery, and several theories exist.

Some popular explanations include:

Sailors may have left the pigs on the island intending to return for them later

The pigs could have survived a shipwreck nearby

They may have been brought to the island by locals and gradually adapted to their surroundings

Despite the different stories, no single explanation has been definitively proven.

What Makes The Experience So Unique?

The pigs have become accustomed to human visitors and are often seen swimming alongside boats near the shoreline.

Visitors typically enjoy:

Watching pigs swim through crystal-clear waters

Feeding them under supervised conditions

Photographing one of the Caribbean's most unusual attractions

Exploring the surrounding beaches and islands

The contrast between tropical waters and swimming pigs is what makes the destination so memorable.

Exploring The Exuma Cays

Photo: Pixabay

A visit to Pig Beach is usually part of a broader island-hopping experience through the Exuma archipelago.

Other popular attractions nearby include:

Thunderball Grotto

Sandbars and secluded beaches

Coral reefs and snorkelling spots

Encounters with nurse sharks and stingrays

Many travellers combine several stops into a single boat excursion.

Best Time To Visit

The ideal time to visit the Exumas is generally between December and April, when the weather is drier and temperatures are pleasant.

Travellers can expect:

Clear skies and calm waters

Good boating and snorkelling conditions

Comfortable temperatures for outdoor activities

This period is also one of the busiest tourism seasons in The Bahamas.

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How To Reach Pig Beach

Photo: Unsplash

By Air: Most visitors fly into Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas

By Boat: Guided tours and charter boats travel to Pig Beach from nearby islands

By Excursion: Day trips from Nassau and the Exumas are among the most popular options

Because the island is uninhabited, access is generally through organised boat tours.

Pig Beach has transformed from a remote island curiosity into one of the Caribbean's most iconic attractions. For travellers looking for an experience that combines tropical scenery with something truly unexpected, few destinations are as memorable as an island where pigs happily swim in the ocean.