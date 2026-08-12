Russia's Richest Woman's Empire Goes Up In Flames After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Tatyana Kim, the founder of Wildberries and Russia's richest woman, is facing the biggest challenge of her business career as a series of Ukrainian drone strikes hit warehouses belonging to the country's largest online retailer. According to The New York Times, the attacks have targeted key Wildberries logistics centres across Russia, causing major disruption to the company's operations and affecting thousands of sellers who rely on the platform.

Wildberries, often described as Russia's version of Amazon, handles a large share of the country's online shopping market. The company was founded by Kim in 2004 and grew from a small business into one of Russia's most successful technology firms. Today, it plays an important role in the Russian economy.

The New York Times reported that the strikes have destroyed or damaged several warehouses, leading to significant financial losses for merchants and delays for customers. Many small businesses that store their goods in Wildberries facilities have seen their inventories destroyed, creating uncertainty about compensation and future sales.

Ukraine says the warehouses are legitimate targets because they allegedly support Russia's war effort by handling goods that can be used by the military. Russian authorities reject that claim and describe the facilities as civilian infrastructure.

Kim has publicly condemned the attacks and said the company is working to support affected sellers. However, the damage has raised questions about how much disruption Wildberries can absorb if the campaign continues. Sales have reportedly fallen and many vendors have begun looking for alternative platforms.

As The New York Times noted, the attacks are part of a wider Ukrainian strategy aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia by targeting important commercial and logistics networks rather than focusing only on military sites.

Analysts say the campaign highlights how the war is increasingly affecting everyday economic life inside Russia. For Kim, whose company became a symbol of Russian entrepreneurial success, the challenge is now not only rebuilding damaged facilities but also maintaining confidence among customers, sellers and investors.