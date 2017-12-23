Dare To Walk On 'World's Longest Glass Bridge'? Video Will Make You Dizzy Think you have what it takes to walk across this bridge?

Fancy yourself as a daredevil? Then this new glass bridge in China, touted to be the world's longest, is just the thrill you may be seeking. For those who're scared of heights, let us warn you. Just the video of this bridge will send shivers down your spine.A video posted by People's Daily, China on Facebook shows what is possibly the world's longest glass bridge. Set to open on December 24, the bridge is located in Shijiazhuang, China's Hebei Province.The bridge stretches across 488 meters between two cliffs in the Hongyagu Scenic Area. The bridge hangs 218 meters above the ground - that's approximately how tall a 66 story building is. Can you imagine walking across this bridge? How about looking down from this bridge. Scary right?According to the video, the bridge has been designed to support up to 2,000 people. However, only 500 people will be on it at one time.While the view from the bridge would be breathtaking, it'll be equally frightening to walk from end of the bridge to the other. Think you have what it takes to walk across this bridge? Watch this video and decide."Awesome engineering feat but wouldn't walk on it for anything," says one Facebook user. "Why not! What's the point of having it there if you don't have a try. Challenges are meant to be taken," says another.What you try this? Tell us using the comments section below.Click for more trending news