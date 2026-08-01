Andhra Pradesh NEET Rank List 2026 Out For 33,220 Candidates: Direct Download Link Here

The Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences has released the AP NEET Rank List 2026 for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. A total of 33,220 candidates have been included in the state merit list. These candidates are now eligible to participate in AP NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates can now check their names in the Andhra Pradesh state rank list by visiting the official website, drntr.uhsap.in. The merit list has been published in PDF format.

How To Check AP NEET Rank List 2026?

Visit the official website of NTRUHS at drntr.uhsap.in.

Click on the merit list PDF link on the homepage.

The PDF file will open on the screen.

Use the search option (Ctrl + F) and enter the roll number to check the rank.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF

What Happens After AP NEET Rank List 2026?

The release of the AP NEET Rank List 2026 is the first step towards the state counselling process. Candidates whose names are included in the merit list will be invited to register for AP NEET UG Counselling 2026. They can make their choices for MBBS and BDS colleges.

Seats will be allotted after counselling based on the candidate's NEET score, Andhra Pradesh state rank, reservation rules, seat availability, and preferences filled during the choice-locking process.

Through the counselling process, Andhra Pradesh will fill around 7,465 MBBS seats, along with admissions to BDS courses offered by participating colleges across the state.