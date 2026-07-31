Migrant Worker Killed, 1 Injured In Terrorist Attack In J&K

A migrant worker was killed and another man was critically injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Police sources said terrorists fired at two non-local workers at Kellam village in Kulgam district this evening.

While one person died on the spot, another has been shifted to the hospital. According to reports, the condition of injured is said to be critical. Deepak, who died in the attack, was a resident of Chattisgarh. The man injured has been identified a Bhupender, who is also from Chhattisgarh.

A major cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to track down the attackers.

This is second targetted attack by terrorists in the last 10 days. Last week, a policeman was killed in a targetted attack in Anantnag.

Following the killing, a major police crackdown was launched across Kashmir and over 3000 "suspects" have been detained.

Following the mass detentions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warned that it may only worsen the situation.

The attacks have come amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Besides the existing overwhelming security structure in Kashmir, 670 additional companies of paramilitary troops have been deployed for the security during the yatra.