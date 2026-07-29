Two Army Personnel Injured In Landmine Explosion In Jammu And Kashmir

Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The blast occurred in the vicinity of the Upper Garh Forward Post manned by 8 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), operating under 12 Infantry Brigade in the Kamalkote sub-sector of Uri.

According to officials, troops immediately evacuated the injured soldiers from the site. They were airlifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh, Srinagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

The injured have been identified as Havildar Vijay Kumar and Naik Sharanapa Angari.

Both soldiers belong to 8 Rashtriya Rifles and were on duty near the LoC when the incident took place.

Exact circumstances that led to the mine explosion are being ascertained. It is suspected to be an old anti-personnel mine that got triggered during routine patrolling.

Normally during the rainy season, heavy rainfall and soil erosion often cause landmines to shift from their original positions along the Line of Control.



Due to water runoff and landslides, these mines get dislodged and drift to new, unmarked areas. This makes previously safe routes dangerous and often leads to accidental blasts and casualties among soldiers and civilians.

Area search operation was launched in the area to sanitise the zone and rule out the presence of more explosives.