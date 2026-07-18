Cracked NEET UG 2026? Here's Your Chance To Join Indian Army As an Officer

Join Indian Army 2026: The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will open the application window for admission to its BSc Nursing Course 2026 on July 20. The programme has 220 seats and is open to female candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026. Eligible applicants can register through the official Indian Army recruitment website until July 31.

The four-year BSc Nursing programme is designed to prepare candidates for a career in the Military Nursing Service (MNS). Upon successful completion of the course, candidates may be granted a Permanent Commission or Short Service Commission, subject to the prescribed selection process and service regulations.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must satisfy the following requirements:

They should have passed the 10+2 (Senior Secondary) examination in the first attempt with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, obtaining at least 50 per cent aggregate marks, or hold an equivalent qualification.

They must have qualified NEET UG 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The recruitment is open only to female candidates.

Applicants should have been born between October 1, 2001, and September 30, 2009 (both dates inclusive).

The minimum height requirement is 152 cm.

For candidates from hilly areas and the North-Eastern states, the minimum acceptable height is 147 cm.

How Candidates Will Be Selected

The recruitment process will be carried out in multiple stages:

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their NEET UG 2026 scores.

Those shortlisted will be required to report to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, for document verification with their original certificates.

They will then appear for the Test of General Intelligence and General English (ToGIGE), a computer-based examination comprising 40 multiple-choice questions.

Each question carries two marks, while 0.5 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Candidates clearing the written test will undergo a psychological assessment and interview at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment. The interview may assess candidates on Class 12 core subjects, general knowledge, current affairs, and personal interests.

The final stage will be a medical examination to determine whether candidates meet the required medical standards. A final merit list will be prepared after completion of all selection stages.

Career Prospects After Course

Candidates who complete the four-year BSc Nursing course will be eligible for appointment as officers in the Military Nursing Service under the Permanent Commission or Short Service Commission, in accordance with AFMS regulations. During the training period, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend, free ration, uniforms, and other admissible benefits.

Candidates are advised to check the official Indian Army recruitment portal for the detailed notification, eligibility conditions, and application process.

Check the detailed notification here