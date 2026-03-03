Last Chance To Apply: Indian Army SSC NCC Special Entry 124 For Graduates Closes On This Date

The Indian Army will soon close the application window for Short Service Commission (NCC Special Entry) 124 for unmarried men and women graduates. Candidates can visit the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to apply for the post.

The application window, which opened on February 12, will close on March 16. There are a total of 70 vacancies, including 7 (Wards of Battle Casualties) for men, while there are 6 vacancies, including 1 (Wards of Battle Casualties) for women.

Age Limit:

For men and women, the minimum age limit is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years as on July 1, 2025.

Educational Qualifications:

Graduate degree from a recognised university.

Service in NCC. Candidates should have served for a minimum of two/three years (as applicable) in the Senior Division/Wing of NCC.

Grading: Should have obtained a minimum of 'B' Grade in the 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC.

Selection Process:

The selection process will start with the application process, followed by shortlisting, an interview at the SSB centre, joining the Pre-Commission Training Academy (PCTA), medical examination, and preparation of the merit list. Candidates will undergo 49 weeks of rigorous training.

Steps to apply:

Visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on 'Officer Entry Application/Login'.

Click 'Registration' (skip if already registered).

Complete the registration form carefully.

After registration, go to Dashboard and click 'Apply Online'.

Under 'Officers Selection - Eligibility', click 'Apply' for Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Course.

Open the Application Form, read instructions, and click 'Continue'.

Fill in all required details:

Personal Information

Communication Details

Education Details

Previous SSB Details

Click 'Save & Continue' after each section.

Review details on the 'Summary of your information' page.

After confirming all details are correct, click 'Submit'.

Click 'Submit' again if you edit the application later.

Take two printouts of the application (with Roll Number) 30 minutes after final closure on the last day.

For more details like physical training criteria and pay scale, candidates are advised to visit the official website and download the notification.