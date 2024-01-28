Indian Army Invites Applications For 56 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is February 6.

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and female to fill a total of 56 positions under the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Special Entry Scheme. The deadline for application submission is February 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.



Vacancy Details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 posts for male and five positons for female.

Age Limit:

Candidates' age should be between 19 and 25 years as of July 1, 2024 (born between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005, inclusive).

Educational Qualification:

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders:

Applicants must possess a degree from a recognised University or an equivalent qualification, attaining a minimum of 50 per cent of marks, considering the cumulative marks from all years. Individuals currently in their final year of study are eligible to apply, given that they have achieved a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent of marks in the initial two/three years of their three/four-degree courses, respectively.

All final year appearing candidates whose final year/final semester exam will be scheduled after 01 Oct 2024 are not eligible to apply for this course.

Pay Scale:

Lieutenant: Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain: Rs 61,300 - 1,93,900

Major: Rs 1,69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel: Rs 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 (12A)

Colonel: Rs 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 (13)

Brigadier: Rs 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 (13A)

Major General: Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200 (14)

Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Level 15): Rs 1,82,200 - 2,24,100

Lieutenant Gen HAG+Scale (Level 16): Rs 2,05,400 - 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Commander/Lieutenant General (NFSG) (Level 17): Rs 2,25,000

COAS (Level 18): Rs 2,50,000

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification here for more details.